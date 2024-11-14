iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.58 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 1008828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

