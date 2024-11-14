iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 159773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

