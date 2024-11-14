iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,616. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

