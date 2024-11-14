iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 521,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 389,825 shares.The stock last traded at $53.98 and had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

