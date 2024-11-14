iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
