iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.