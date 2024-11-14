iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 100528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

