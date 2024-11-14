iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 501,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 258,974 shares.The stock last traded at $57.44 and had previously closed at $57.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

