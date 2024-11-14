iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 570.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

