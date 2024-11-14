Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $687.68 million, a PE ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 0.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.