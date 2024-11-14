IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOBT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

