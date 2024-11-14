Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $125,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $2,635,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 321.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,735 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,106,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

INVH stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

