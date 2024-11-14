Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 719 call options.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
QQQM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.30. 447,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.44 and a 52 week high of $212.19.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
