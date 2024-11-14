Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 719 call options.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.30. 447,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.44 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,885.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.