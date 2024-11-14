Investors Purchase High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.822 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

