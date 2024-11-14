Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) recently:

11/8/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

11/8/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00.

11/8/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

10/30/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GWO opened at C$48.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.13. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$38.44 and a 12 month high of C$49.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

