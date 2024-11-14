Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCM. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 630.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSCM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.