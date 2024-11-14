Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

