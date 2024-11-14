Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:VVR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
