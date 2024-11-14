Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 32,683 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $32.10.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.