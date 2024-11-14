Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 16,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,392. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

