Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 15,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,173. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,232,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000.

