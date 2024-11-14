Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Down 75.8% in October

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the October 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNRW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 1,107,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $4.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.