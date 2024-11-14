Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

