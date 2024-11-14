Internet Computer Price Tops $8.32 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $241.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00009127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00035749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 525,551,511 coins and its circulating supply is 474,451,031 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

