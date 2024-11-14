International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 856,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,252. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

