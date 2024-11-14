International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 170,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,596. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

