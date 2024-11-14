International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 86,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,763. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.