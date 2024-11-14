International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 112.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $129.67. 455,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

