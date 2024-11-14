International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,456. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

