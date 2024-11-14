International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 198.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE OGE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 40,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,287. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

