Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 31881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.86 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

