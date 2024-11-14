InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:IHG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $122.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after buying an additional 351,723 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

