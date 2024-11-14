Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 16,625 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 410,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,568 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.