Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.70. 384,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,154. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

