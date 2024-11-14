Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV remained flat at $93.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,612,760 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

