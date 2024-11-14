Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 71 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $413.26. 53,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

