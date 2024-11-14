Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 13,181,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 59,921,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

