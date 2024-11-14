Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 589,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.