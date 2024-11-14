Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

