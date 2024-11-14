Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 17,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,534.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

