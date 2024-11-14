Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.91 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 3497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.