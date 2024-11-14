Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.75.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ITGR opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

