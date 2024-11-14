Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total value of C$260,625.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:WCN traded down C$1.36 on Thursday, reaching C$261.29. 14,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,729. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$178.43 and a 1-year high of C$263.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$248.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$241.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$205.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.