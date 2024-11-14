Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total value of C$260,625.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:WCN traded down C$1.36 on Thursday, reaching C$261.29. 14,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,729. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$178.43 and a 1-year high of C$263.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$248.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$241.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$205.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

