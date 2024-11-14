Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Insider Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

