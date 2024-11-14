Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $616.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,390,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

