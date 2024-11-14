Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Trading Down 5.7 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.