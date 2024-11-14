Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells 6,650 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

