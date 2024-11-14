Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells 6,650 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

