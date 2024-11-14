Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells 66,861 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,472.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
