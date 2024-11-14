Insider Selling: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Sells 3,584 Shares of Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $172,103.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,138.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of PROG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $3,062,231.25.

PROG Price Performance

PROG stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $50.28.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 896,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 14.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,079,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

