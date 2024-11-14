Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average is $240.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

