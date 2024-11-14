Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $458,750.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.