Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 19,618 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 19,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $392,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 11th, Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $84,392.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

